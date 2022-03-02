Meet the Mayors: Hampstead's Jeremy Levi

Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi was interviewed by The Suburban‘s Editor-In-Chief Beryl Wajsman for our Beyond the Pages online news show, as part of the Meet the Mayors series.
Levi was elected for his first term this past November, defeating longtime Mayor William Steinberg. A major issue during the campaign was the older buildings on Côte St. Luc Road and the former Mayor’s support for their redevelopment, which would have meant the eviction of the existing tenants.
“It certainly was a major issue,” Levi said. “It was a great social injustice.... A lot of people that I spoke to during the campaign were very upset with how they felt the tenants were being treated.”
Levi said one of his priorities for Hampstead for the 2021-25 term is to “greatly improve the recreation facilities and department.
“We think Hampstead Recreation and Community Services will be much stronger, much more dynamic and will be able to cater to the residents’ needs much better going forward.”
Levi was also asked about his bid to be a member of the board of the nation-wide Federation of Canadian Municipalities, which lobbies for federal funding for cities.
“It was a very easy decision,” the Mayor said. “I would have a front row seat to see what new programs and grants are available to municipalities, and put Hampstead’s hand up for any programs. The second thing that came to mind is how to make municipalities more environmentally friendly.... And then there’s affordable housing.... it’s not just a social issue and not an issue for just one class. It’s a national economic issue.”
Asked how his life has changed since becoming Mayor, the accountant and father of six children said that he now attends more meetings.
“I’m used to dealing with over 200 corporate clients on a daily basis. My skill set has properly paved the way for me to get to this point where it really has not been such a hard integration. The learning curve was much shorter than I originally anticipated.”
Levi also said he pushed during the campaign to have a cohesive council — most of those elected were incumbents and last term’s meetings were more fractious, especially between some councillors and the former Mayor.
“We don’t all need to agree on issues all the time, but as long as we’re pushing ourselves in the right direction, we’ll fly, and so far, three months in, everything is going great.”
Asked about the large increase for demerged municipalities in the island-wide agglomeration bill for such services as police, fire and public transit, resulting in large property tax increases for residents this year, Levi said, “it’s really a charade.
“The demerged municipalities don’t even need to be at these agglomeration meetings to form a quorum. They [the City of Montreal] will pass whatever they want without us.... I’m paid $1,000 a month from the City of Montreal for literally nothing whatsoever.”
Levi is urging residents to ask questions at agglomeration meetings, and the town has created a publication explaining the situation, which is being sent out with property tax bills and can be seen at hampstead.qc.ca.
“The City of Montreal has become extremely creative in pushing items from their budget to the agglo budget. It saves them about 13 percent on every dollar.... We’re paying more for less services.... It’s just going to be an escalating problem.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.