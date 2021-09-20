An hour after polls closed in most of the country except for BC, the vote tallies led networks to declare a Liberal victory. All parties came back with near identical seats as they won in 2019. At 158,the Liberals have gained one seat. The Conservatives at 119 are exactly where they were 2019. The Bloc Québecois at 34 are up two. The NDP at 25 are up one and the Greens at 2 have lost one seat. The Liberals more than made up their early losses across the four Atlantic provinces. Earlier in the evening on Monday night, results had the Tories doubling their strength in the region. The Liberals had won in 24 ridings, and the Tories doubled their seats to 8 despite a strong showing by the PPC. But PPC strength particularly in rural Ontario cost the Tories a number of close races. Two Liberal Ministers went down to defeat, Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan in Nova Scotia and Women’s Issues Minister Maryam Monsef in Ontario. The Conservatives again had the largest share of the popular vote as they did in 2019 and the Liberals 31.8% of the popular vote is the lowest ever attained by a government in Canada's history.
Identical except for the additional $610mm of debt now. The financial markets already recognize this as a loss for Canada. Unfortunately, the rest of the population will eventually come to the same conclusion. Spend your money wisely and invest even wiser.
