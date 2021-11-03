Maine voters have rejected a Hydro-Quebec project worth $10 billion in a referendum held Tuesday. The project was a proposed power line that would carry Quebec energy to Massachusetts for 20 years. Even though the line is under construction and has the necessary governmental approvals, non-governmental groups in Maine gathered enough signatures to force a referendum.
According to results published by the Bangor Daily News, 59% of Maine voters were against the line and 41% voted for it. There was one environmental group called the Natural Resources Council of Maine that called this result a “decisive victory”.
"The hydropower question appears to have passed by a larger margin than Senator Susan Collins’ election results in 2020 and a larger margin than any candidate for Maine governor has received in more than 20 years," the group wrote in a statement.
Despite the outcome, Hydro-Quebec noted that only a third of Maine voters participated. The energy giant announced that it is prepared to take"necessary actions to have its rights recognized and ensure the continued construction of the NECEC project, which will make a significant contribution to the fight against climate change.”
Premier François Legault also supported Hydro’s efforts, stating on Wednesday from the COP26 climate summit that he is confident the company’s plans will be carried out.
