France wants Canada to open its borders

France is hoping that Canada will open its borders to it completely. Last Tuesday at the French Embassy in Ottawa, France’s Ambassador to Canada stated Canadian border restrictions should be lifted as soon as possible.
France allows fully vaccinated Canadians and Canadians that have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their departure to enter its country. French Ambassador Kareen Rispal agued that France is a green country like Canada and that French residents would love to return to Canadian soil if they meet vaccine and PCR test requirements.
Starting in August, Emmanuel Macron has announced that proof of a vaccine or a negative PCR test will be required if people would like to walk into a restaurant, go to a live concert, or take the train in France. This rule will apply to Canadian tourists as well.
Amb.Rispal will be waiting to see what the Canadian government does on July 21. But each time the “border issue” has come up during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent news conferences, he has continued to state that the pandemic is not over.
