FIPEQ daycare union sets two more strike days

On Thursday, the Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance union, affiliated with the CSQ, announced two more strike days in Quebec’s Centres de la petite enfance.
The strikes are planned to happen on November 1 and November 5, and are the second and third strike days for this union. But unlike the other strike days that were split by regions, this will affect all regions with FIPEQ member CPEs.
The motivation for the union to organize more strike days came Thursday night after a day of talks with the government. There was no counter-offer from the government of the proposal the Union had submitted on Sunday.
Additionally, the CSN’s Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux announced its daycare members would strike from November 2 to November 4. Its negotiating committee said there was still a “considerable gap” between the FSSS and government negotiators.
