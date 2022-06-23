Federal Conservatives five points ahead of Liberals: Nanos poll

The federal Conservatives, currently in the midst of their leadership campaign, are five points ahead of the Trudeau Liberals in the latest Nanos tracking poll concluded June 17.
The Conservatives are at 35.5 percent, a three percent increase from four weeks ago; the Liberals are at 30.5 percent, a 3.9 percent decrease from last month; the NDP are at 19.2 percent, a 0.4 percent decrease; the Bloc Québécois are at 6.1 percent; the Green Party is at 5.1 percent, a one percent increase; and the People's Party of Canada is at 2.9 percent, a 0.4 percent decrease.
“It looks right now that Canadians are grumpy and the Conservatives are in the driver's seat," pollster Nik Nanos said on the latest episode of Trend Line. "And you know what? If these numbers go up even higher, especially depending on the outcome of the Conservative election this fall, it could be really bad news for the Liberal Party."
Other findings:
• Inflation is the top concern of Canadians, at 15.6 percent — the inflation rate just hit its highest point in May in nearly 40 years, at 7.7 percent; followed by the environment (11.9 percent), jobs and the economy (11.6 percent), healthcare (11.3 percent) and the debt and deficit 94.4 percent).
• When it comes to preferred Prime Minister, Trudeau is at 29.8 percent, interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen is at 18.2 percent, and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is at 16.9 percent.
