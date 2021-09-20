Today is Election Day in Canada. For all Quebec residents, that means you have between 9:30 am and 9:30 pm to cast a vote. However, it also means that Quebecers are entitled to three consecutive hours to make their vote count — giving people the right to leave work early if it is appropriate. This is a rule that applies for all Canadians.
For all Quebecers who have a regular office job and work from 9:00 pm to 5:00 pm or students who don’t have any late night lectures, it may not be an issue to cast a vote. But if there are people who work from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm, for example, they have the right to leave a little earlier to make their way to the polling station.
Canadian employers are not allowed to penalize their staff for going out to vote during business hours. The only exception are those who work at a transportation company. In that case, Quebec residents in that industry have to contact Elections Canada regarding that matter.
