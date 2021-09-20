An hour after polls closed in most of the country except for BC, the vote tallies led networks to declare a Liberal victory. It is not clear whether it will be a minority or majority But the former seems likely. The Liberals have a few potential net losses with the Tories a few net gains. The Bloc Quebecois are losing in 3 of the seats it held and the NDP has gained 7. Nationally, as of 11.00pm , the Liberals have won or are leading in 152 seats, the Conservatives in 121 , the Bloc are at 29, the NDP at 27 and the Greens have three. The Liberals more than made up their losses across the four Atlantic provinces. Earlier in the evening, after an hour of counting, results had the Tories doubling their strength in the region. The Liberals had won in 24 ridings, and the Tories doubled their seats to 8 despite a strong showing by the PPC. But PPC strength particularly in rural Ontario cost the Tories some close races. We are awaiting the results from BC.
