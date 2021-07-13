Canadian secret service is hiring

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is now looking to hire Intelligence Officers. Having a bachelor’s degree from a recognized Canadian institution is the only academic requirement a person needs to apply for the job.
Open to all Canadian citizens, CSIS is seeking a bilingual candidate. The job is based in Ottawa and the salary is between $71,010 and $102,250 per year. Some tasks Intelligence Officers are expected to do include conducting investigations, building networks within communities of interest,research, and analysis of information.
Selected candidates for the CSIS Intelligence Officer job will have to go through the Intelligence Officer Training Program (IOTP), which is only given in Ottawa. A polygraph security interview and background investigation will also be mandatory to receive “Enhanced Top Secret” security clearance.
Additionally, CSIS is giving priority to visible minorities and people who are part of the Indigenous community in the hiring process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.