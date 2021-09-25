Bill 96 would have a negative impact on English school enrolment, the Quebec English School Boards Association told National Assembly hearings on the proposed expanded language law.
“Any measure that reduces that number is going to have a negative effect on the quality of education that we can provide,” QESBA executive director Russell Copeman said.
Copeman also expressed concern about the length of time in which foreign nationals could attend English schools. He brought up the example of Vice-President Kamala Harris, who came to Canada from the United States and was able to attend Westmount High School even as Bill 101 generally requires all those from outside Canada who intended to stay in Quebec to attend French schools. Her mother was a temporary foreign worker, and Harris was thus eligible to attend English school.
The QESBA's other concerns include potential hindrances on its communications in English with other organizations and the possible appointment of unilingual French judges.
The CAQ government's French Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette claims Bill 96 will not adversely affect Quebec's English institutions or the English-speaking community. The QESBA disagreed.
Copeman also argued that English schools can prepare students to speak French, but Jolin-Barrette countered that Bernard Tremblay of the Quebec CEGEP Federation had "heard from directors of English CEGEPs that the French of anglophones who went to English school boards is awful."
The Bill 96 hearings are taking place until Oct. 7.
