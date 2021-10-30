Advance polls for the Montreal election are open. It is now possible for citizens to cast their vote on Saturday and Sunday to decide who will run the city for the next four years.
Montrealers can find out where they can vote through the Elections Montreal website. According to Elections Montreal, each polling station is universally accessible. But for convenience, its website will direct you to a polling station in your area and give you a list of candidates in the running.
Eligible voters must be the age of 18 on November 7. Voters must have been Canadian citizens since Sept.1, not be under curatorship, and be domiciled in Montreal and living in Quebec for at least six months or be the owner of a building or occupant of a business in Montreal for at least 12 months.
To vote at the polling stations, voters need to wear a mask and respect the usual health protocols. They also have to bring their own pen and a piece of identification (like a drivers licence, a medicare card, or a passport).
