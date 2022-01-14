Police officer attacked in Lasalle, suspect on the loose

A Montreal police officer was attacked Wednesday afternoon in Lasalle while delivering a subpoena to a witness.
"As he was approaching the residence to deliver the document, the officer was attacked by a person in the area." Montreal police spokesperson, Jean-Pierre Brabant told The Suburban.
When the suspect fled on foot, the officer managed to get into his vehicle to call for back-up.
When first responders arrived, the officer was transported to the hospital for treatement.
He was released from the hospital Wednesday night.
According to Brabant there was no verbal dialogue between the suspect and the officer and it has yet to be determined if the attack had any connection to the delivery.
Police continue to search for the suspect. Any person with information regarding the incident should contact their local police station or dial 911. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Info-Crime: (514) 393-1133
