Police investigate 19th homicide of the year

The SPVM has launched an investigation into the discovery of a body in a residential garage in Lachine Friday evening. At 7:00 pm, Montreal police were called to a home on J.T. Rathwell Street near 30th Avenue. This is where they found the person’s dead body.
A spokesperson for the SPVM has stated that "traces of violence were found on the body.” The SPVM has stated that this is the 19th homicide of the year.
The major crime section is now investigating the incident with the help of forensic teams. At this time, the SPVM have not released any further details about the investigation.
