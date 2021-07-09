Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a crime scene after two teens were shot in a Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood. Police received a 9-1-1 call around 1:00 am Friday about gunfire on Côte-des-Neige Road close to Queen-Mary Road.
Once police arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who had taken at least one bullet to his lower body. Another 17-year-old man was grazed. Both men were taken to the hospital.
Police were informed that the suspect or suspects headed north around Jean-Brilliant Street. Investigators, forensic technicians, and the canine squad are on the scene of the crime to determine the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.
