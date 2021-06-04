Four injured in Pointe-Claire house fire

A fire broke out in a Pointe-Claire residence early Friday morning resulting in four injuries.
Due to smoke inhalation, a 43-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were rushed to the hospital. Additionally, a 68-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were treated for burns.
Montreal arson squad investigators are currently investigating the situation.
