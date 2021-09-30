A shooting in Côte des Neiges last night left a 25-year-old man in critical condition in hospital after what police called a drug deal gone wrong. Police arrived at the scene at an apartment on Dupuis near Victoria early Thursday morning after a conflict erupted between two groups who then exchanged fire. Police arrested two suspects, interviewed witnesses and seized one weapon at the scene.
