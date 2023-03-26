Ya know what happens in the spring time? It’s been going on for over 40 years! And… It’s one of my greatest joys…
It’s the official launch of my Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) campaign to raise funds to help find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes!
WOOOOO HOOOOO!!!!! YA BABY!
This year’s campaign is especially fun as I’ve combined my age with the theme. We are rolling in the 1960s baby! We are getting down, wearin’ hip cool shades and flashing a foxy peace sign.
It’s all Groovy Baby!
We’re TRUCKIN’ with psychedelic décor and designs. It’s sooooo FAR OUT!
Truth is I was born in 1962, so I’m definitely a baby of the ‘60s. However, I only really developed an awareness of self in the ‘70s. The design and décor of that time really blended nicely until things went hair-out-of-whack in the ‘80s.
So, I’ve got my cool on and feeling very mellow, because I’m definitely diggin’ it!
This year’s JDRF slogan is Peace, Love & a Cure. We would love to find a cure, which will bring so much peace to so many people with T1D. That’s the focus and we can do it!
We’re going to Keep on Truckin’ to make this a reality.
So, what do we do?
I, along with an amazing group of family, friends, graphic artists, printers, JDRF staff and suppliers, create a fun and interactive campaign, which is launched in spring. We send out approximately 250 letters to our new and lifetime supporters. We also launch a very interactive fun social media campaign. We promote and promote with the hopes amazing people will support our campaign to help raise funds for JDRF. This organization supports research into finding a cure to Type 1 Diabetes.
Here’s the kicker… Every dollar raised makes a huge difference! It really does!!!
Last year we raised over $46,000! This was the highest amount of funds we have ever raised. So, this year we’re going to raise the bar a little higher… maybe $48,000 or $50,000? I know it’s a crazy, lofty goal, but I hope we can do it with your help and everyone who’s reading this column.
Just to give some history. I do not have Type 1 Diabetes. I got involved with JDRF when I was in my later teens. My two friends, David and Jimmy, who are brothers, both have diabetes. They asked me if I would like to participate in a local community Bike-a-thon to help raise money for research into T1D. I agreed, simply because they were my super cute friends.
So I rode my bike for 50 kilometers and raised a few hundred dollars that year. This local springtime event went on for many years. So many years in fact, the local community Bike-a-thon turned into a huge city-wide event as we continued to raise money for JDRF.
The Bike-a-thon turned into a Cyclothon as the event became very big, logistically more difficult and quite costly. So, JDRF decided to make the next year’s events more grass roots, family based with a Walk to Cure outing, which I love the most.
JDRF now holds the “Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes” event in every major city across Canada on the same day. This year it will be held on Sunday, June 4.
Since 1987, I have been mailing sponsor letters, in the spring time, to family and friends asking them to support JDRF, and help support research into finding a cure for T1D.
With social media and amazing technologies, my letter campaigns have become a plethora of colours, design and entertainment. Along with social media platforms, we are able to reach many more people, asking to join our quest to find a cure.
With all these efforts, our hope for a cure continues as there are so many more people with T1D.
I know, eventually, we will find a cure for T1D. We will, I know it!
If you would like to support JDRF and our Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes, please follow this link: https://jdrf.akaraisin.com/ui/jdrfwalk2023/t/7aeb78a15ef0459cbe8c923ea126b649
If you would like to learn more about JDRF, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, please follow this link: www.jdrf.ca
If you would like to participate in the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes with JDRF, please follow this link: https://jdrfwalk.ca/
I hope we have encouraged you, maybe inspired you to join us on our quest to find a cure for T1D.
Perhaps you’re feeling GROOVY, FAB and the FLOWER POWER to make a difference.
With Peace, Love, we will find a Cure!
XO,
Psychedelic Sue
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.