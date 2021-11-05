Pfizer announced Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults. The pharmaceutical giant now joins the race to bring the first easy-to-use medication against the coronavirus to the U.S. market.
Right now, all COVID-19 treatments in the United States require an IV or injection. However, the same treatment in a pill format is the new innovative choice. In fact, Pfizer is not the only company looking to bring it to the hands of people. Competitor Merck’s COVID-19 pill is already under review at the Food and Drug Administration after showing strong initial results, leading the United Kingdom to became the first country to give Merck’s the green light.
Pfizer announced it will ask the FDA and international regulators to authorize its pill as quickly as possible. This came after independent experts recommended halting the company's study based on the strength of its results.
When Pfizer gets everything in order, the FDA could make a decision in weeks or months. If authorized, Pfizer will begin selling its pill under the name “Paxlovid”.
On Friday, Pfizer released preliminary results on its pill’s effectiveness — a study which included 775 adults. Patients who took the pill, along with another antiviral shortly after showing COVID-19 symptoms, had an 89% reduction in their combined rate of hospitalization or death after a month.
"We were hoping that we had something extraordinary, but it's rare that you see great drugs come through with almost 90 per cent efficacy and 100 per cent protection for death," said Dr. Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer's chief scientific officer, in an interview.
Each of the study’s participants were unvaccinated, with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms, and were considered a high-risk for hospitalization.
Pfizer has not reported many details on the side effects of its pill. However, it said rates of the problems that arose were similar among 20% of the group participants.
