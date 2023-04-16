This year’s Art By The Water exhibition and sale Apr. 28-30 supports The Liam Foundation

The 14th annual Art By The Water exhibition and sale will open at the historic Beaconsfield Yacht Club on Friday, Apr. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. with a delightful vernissage with complimentary refreshments, and continue on Saturday and Sunday, Apr. 29, 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to meet the special guest and enjoy the art and the wonderful ambience the artists have created.
The artists are very pleased to support The Liam Foundation with a percentage of sales along with donations.
Liam Reason is a nine-year-old boy suffering from a mitochondrial disease known a POLG — a genetic disorder that robs the body’s cells of energy, in turn causing progressive multiple organ dysfunction and failure — and has been a patient on and off at the Montreal Children's Hospital (MCH) since he was five. Liam's family was devastated by the news when he was diagnosed and with great determination his dad, Kevin James Reason, created The Liam Foundation (www.theliamfoundation.net) to fundraise for a dedicated mitochondrial research centre to be set up at the MCH. It would be a first of its kind in Quebec.
The Liam Foundation is a not-for-profit Quebec registered charity with 100 per cent of all donations going directly to the foundation, which is currently funding a medication trial at the MCH for Liam and other children. And the family is fighting to save Kevin’s life and won't stop until a cure is found.
Former NHL star with the Montreal Canadiens, Chris "Knuckles" Nilan, the ambassador for The Liam Foundation, has become a best buddy with Liam and the two have developed a strong bond. "There's something about Liam that steals your heart, and he certainly has stolen mine," said Nilan, who will be present at the Art By The Water show for the Friday evening vernissage as well as on Saturday, Apr. 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. along with Liam and his dad, Kevin.
Art comes from the heart, so it is fitting that the Art By The Water show is teaming up with The Liam Foundation. Bring the warmth of art into your home, the office or as a gift with the purchase of a painting. The three-day show is held rain or shine inside the quaint, 200-year-old stone building and outside under the large, elegant tent as well as under the large, covered veranda, so whatever the weather, everyone will be fully comfortable.
Admission is free, with a chance to win a painting.
Three new guest artists have been invited to exhibit their stunning paintings. Michael Yeomans, Tara Chartrand and Joanna Olson bring a wealth of talent and amazing artworks to the expo.
Yeoman's spectacular and unique wildlife paintings on barnwood are ideal for city homes or country cottages. He paints in a realistic way — a monochromatic underpainting followed by layers of built-up colours that give a lot of depth and richness to the surface. The barnwood for his series is sourced from barns that have been around for over a hundred years. These panels are pressure washed, treated, sealed and then gessoed, which provides a protective barrier between the paint and the surface. The result is a surface that displays tons of character and highlights the unique history of each piece of wood.
Chartrand is both an artist and a framer. Her detail work is stunning. Chartrand is fascinated with the ideas of sin, excess and beauty. She finds inspiration in the form of sweet foods, little plants growing through the cracks of sidewalks, and other daily sightings that otherwise go unnoticed. Though she has always studied art, it is Atelier de Bresoles' academic style of teaching that has served as a springboard for how she paints. Chartrand is currently the manager and framer at the independent art store, Galerie d'Art Pointe Claire, where she is immersed in art materials and fortunate to have inspiring colleagues and clients.
Olson's artworks are vibrant and charged with energy both in colour and texture using oils, acrylics and watercolours appreciating each for their own unique qualities s well as bringing digital technology into the studio. She is always enthusiastic about trying new concepts, colour combinations and subject matter. When not painting, Olson explores other creative pursuits such as fabric design, collage, illustrations and paper arts.
Along with the other participating artists, there is much to see with over 150 paintings. This exhibition is a nice way to spend time with friends and family by strolling the grounds overlooking Lake Saint-Louis and relaxing on the veranda surrounded by art. Everyone is welcome to the vernissage or any time over the weekend.
For more information about Art By The Water or on membership at the Beaconsfield Yacht Club, with or without a boat, or sailing lessons and social events, call 514-695-1272. The Beaconsfield Yacht Club is located at 26 Lakeshore Road, Beaconsfield, Quebec, H9W 4H3. Take Highway 20, exit 48 at St. Charles, turn south off the ramp onto St. Charles, turn left onto Beaconsfield Blvd. and at the second stop sign, turn right onto Lakeshore Road. Signs posted. H9W 4H3. Or take Highway 40, exit 50.
— Audrey Riley is an artist who has been painting for 25 years, and an organizer of the Art By The Water art show for the past 14 years.
