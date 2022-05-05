Making smiles affordable & accessible at Atelier Smile

In the mid 1970s, dental hygienists were first introduced to Canada, and it happened here in Quebec, a province that unfortunately today has the worst oral health in the country. Quebec hygienists have always worked closely alongside dentists. However, in September 2020, all that changed when they were granted allowance to start their own private practices.
That is exactly what dental hygienist Roshni Desai did this past January. She opened her own clinic, Atelier Smile, which is in the Queen Elizabeth Health Complex, and their services include teeth cleaning, whitening, and temporary fillings, fluoride treatments, alternative options to prevent cavities, gum disease, and other oral health ailments, as well as home care.
Atelier Smile answers a bigger need for affordable, accessible oral care.
“It’s safe to say that almost everyone on the RAMQ drug plan [Régie de l’assurance maladie du Québec] probably doesn’t have dental insurance, so they don’t go to the dentist at all,” Desai explained. “That’s where the preventive aspect comes in, so patients don’t end up with cavities. Things like root canal treatments are very expensive and instead of having it fixed, people are having their teeth pulled. We want to prioritize prevention so that it doesn’t get to that stage and make it affordable for more people to access.”
Desai hopes that her clinic will help more people who are susceptible to certain dental care restraints.
“I would like to see more seniors coming in,” she said. “It breaks my heart when people retire and say they won’t be coming in as often because they’re losing their dental plans. A person with a history of good oral hygiene doesn’t necessarily need the added expense of dental exams every six months and can still come to us for affordable hygiene care.”
The main goal of Atelier Smile is to always provide top-quality care.
“At a dental office the hygienist is often rushed, but here we can take the time to ask the necessary questions that you don’t have the time to ask in private practice dentistry,” Desai said. “You can’t help a person until you know who they are and where they are coming from. And we genuinely want to help people.”
Atelier Smile is located at 2100 Marlowe Ave., Suite 346. For more information, call 514-515-7533 or visit ateliersmile.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.