Suzanne Reisler Litwin: They’re playing our song

Pump up the volume for this article — I was just walking down the aisle of my local grocery store, when suddenly I heard one of my favourite songs. Now, I’m dancing in the aisle! Seriously, I’m dancing and singing at the same time.
Many years ago, I performed a choreographed dance to this song for a fundraiser. Although I need my dance partner to complete the dance, I’m still able to make those smooth moves.
Here’s the link to this great song, Barry White’s You’re the First, the Last, My Everything
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mN8b1-26E7c
Here are some of the lyrics:
… We got it together, didn’t we?
Nobody, but you and me
We got it together, baby
..My first, my last, my everything
And the answer to all my dreams
You’re my sun (sun), my moon (moon), my guiding star
My kind of wonderful, that’s what you are
…I know there’s only, only one like you
There’s no way, they could have made two
You’re all I’m living for
Your love I’ll keep for evermore
You’re the first, you’re the last, my everything
When I hear this song, I’m transported onto the stage or a dance floor and I’m moving my whole body. I can’t control it. I take flight into the rhythm and bass as I’m grooving to the gorgeous music. Then 4:33 minutes later, the song is over and I’m back at the task of completing my groceries list.
Briefly, I had a wonderful break from my responsibilities. Now at the checkout, my foot is still tapping and I can’t wait to get into my car to play the song again. The drive home is loud, fun and I don’t give two s**ts who’s looking at me at the red stop light!
While unpacking my groceries these Barry White songs are playing at full volume in the kitchen:
Can’t Get Enough of Your Love Baby – Barry White
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0I6mhZ5wMw
Love’s Theme – Barry White
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLTJ95kj9ng
Let The Music Play – Barry White
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3eOuK_-c34
My regular day has become a musical dance cacophony. Music has the power to do this. Let it into your life! Perhaps this article is a musical medley via the words.
Wait there’s more!
Let’s go way back… It’s 1973 and I’m sitting in my blue and white gingham wall papered bedroom when I hear my name being sung by Elton John. Did I really hear my name? I think I heard my name… I need to listen to this song again. So, I rush to the local music store, Discus in the Cavendish Mall, to buy the 45 RPM vinyl single of Crocodile Rock.
That night, I must have played the song Crocodile Rock by Elton John 100 times. I learned the lyrics in one day. This song quickly became my anthem!
Here’s the link to the song Crocodile Rock by Elton John.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrpI7WbJcO8
Here are some of the lyrics (notice my name):
I remember when rock young
Me and Susie had so much fun
Holding hands and skimming stones
Had an old gold Chevy and a place of my own
But the biggest kick I ever got
Was doing a thing called the Crocodile Rock
While the other kids were rocking ‘round the clock
We were hopping and bopping to the Crocodile Rock
Well, Crocodile Rocking is something shocking
When your feet just can't keep still
I never knew me a better time, and I guess I never will
Oh, lawdy mama, those Friday nights
When Susie wore her dresses tight
And the Crocodile Rocking was out of sight
Laa, la-la-la-la-laa
As Elton John sang my name, this song became my personal tune. When I hear it, I quickly start dancing, search for a dance partner and sing every word like its part of my being.
I’m reinvigorated!
Flash forward to today, when I was completely inspired hearing my favourite sweet French song by Francoise Hardy, Comment te dire adieu.
Today, I heard the 2016 remastered version, which I absolutely love.
Here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tINyMbNZytI
Here is the original version from 1968:
This song doesn’t give me the impulse to dance, but I close my eyes and carefully listen to the gorgeous melody, the individual instruments and the implications of the lyrics. In this song, even the word Kleenex sounds lovely.
I can listen to this song over and over again. Each time I hear it, I can identify another instrument. Francoise Hardy’s voice is perfectly matched to the key and melody of an accompanied horn. It’s so easy to listen to.
Such a light sounding song with such deep meaning embedded into the lyrics. A gracious and elegant song.
I hope you will take the time to listen to the songs I provided links for.
I wonder if you will jump to dance to Barry White’s songs. I wonder if you have a song which is your anthem and perhaps sings your name. I wonder if you will fall in love or out of love with Francoise Hardy’s ‘Comment te dire adieu’.
Pump up the volume and enjoy music today and every day!
Bisou, Bisou, Adieu, Adieu, xoxo
–– By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
