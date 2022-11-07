The SophistOccasion Showband remains high in demand on the party circuit

When COVID-19 restrictions were gradually lifted and live entertainment returned to gala and corporate events, weddings, fundraisers, cocktail functions and more, the SophistOccasion Showband’s dance card started to get full pretty quickly.
The 10-piece band is headlined by Silvio Furino and Bruna Mucciardi. Along with Kathleen Bolton, they are the three lead vocalists. They have performed locally as well as nationally and abroad for over two decades. From Montreal to Hong Kong and many places in between, the SophistOccasion Showband is committed on every level to a thing of beauty called the art of music.
Furino notes that they provide a live band and deejay concept, performing a vast selection from a repertoire that includes pop, dance, disco, rock, swing, R&B, social dance, lounge and jazz music. The three stellar vocalists sing in multiple languages, including English, French, Italian, Hebrew, and Spanish. They have graced the stage of many weddings and as Furino notes, “we have mastered the hora and many other popular Jewish and Hebrew songs!”
Furino and Mucciardi are partners in Studio Jam Avenue (www.jamavenue.ca), which boasts six fully equipped studios that musicians rent out on an hourly basis.
An online store sells music T-shirts and accessories. There is also their Celebrity Photobooth Mtl. package. Furino’s decor division, Eleganza Décor, designs wedding venues and supplies any celebration with furnishings that match the occasion. Oh yes, he even handles decor for malls at Christmas, Easter and any occasion that calls for design backdrops.
All of the band packages include live music, a PA/sound system, deejay, sound technician, microphones, lighting, backdrops, ceremony and cocktail musicians, and a trilingual emcee (English, French and Italian). There are other services available, such as moving heads, LED wall panel screen, dry ice smoke machines, cold fireworks, a photobooth, Audio visual equipment, up-lighting (LED bars), projectors, disco ball and event décor.
“We saw them at a wedding five years prior to ours,” said one recent bride. “We knew then that they were going to be our band one day. That day came and they were even better than we’d imagined. They kept our guests engaged at all times.”
Added a groom: “These are exceptional musicians with a lot of experience, and they were flawless. In addition, we appreciated our interactions with them leading up to our wedding. They took the time to understand what was important to us, and what kind of wedding we were looking to have with our 300 guests.”
The rest of the band is composed of Sebastien Pellerin (bass guitar), Steeve Levesque (keyboards), Achilles Pistsios (Guitar), David Mastroberardino (Drums), Mario Allard (sax), Matthieu Van Vliet (trombone) and Nicolas Boulay (trumpet).
To book an appointment call (514) 570-5770, or email: info@sophistoccation.com. Log on to www.sophistoccasion.com for more details.
