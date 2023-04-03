Seventh edition of the Gala Dynastie Culture Night held at Place des Arts

The Fondation Dynastie recently announced the winners of the Dynastie Gala Culture Night. The event took place in front of a full house at the Maisonneuve Theatre at Place des Arts. The Gala Dynastie aims to celebrate artists and cultural actors from Black communities who contribute to the richness and diversity of Quebec's cultural scene. This year, the gala was hosted by comedian Preach.
The evening began with a short film that was a parody of a scene from Black Panther 2, where the issue of diversity in Quebec television was raised in a humorous and caustic manner. The artistic performances included Kim Richardson accompanied by Kayiri and the Deevine choir, Aiza, King Shadrock, Sunny Boisvert, DJ Mohtorious, and Wesli.
"We are very happy to see that this event has become a tradition and an opportunity to celebrate the artists who make our cultural scene one of the most vibrant and diverse in the world,” said Carla Beauvais, executive director of the Fondation Dynastie and co- founder of the gala. “The Gala Dynastie is a privileged moment to highlight those who, through their work and passion, contribute to enriching our cultural life. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists and thanks to all the participants for this memorable evening."
The 2023 Doudou Boicel Award, which honors individuals who have contributed to the growth and promotion of culture, while passing on a legacy to the next generation, was presented to Ethel Bruneau.
The winners of the 2023 Dynastie Gala (Culture Night) are:
- Music video of the year: Jay Jay - Bloc Boy
- World music artist or group of the year: Wesli
- Anglophone music artist or group of the year: Zach Zoya
- Francophone music artist or group of the year: Corneille
- Music artist or group of the year on the international scene: Skiifall
- Musical revelation of the year: Magi Merlin
- Author of the year: Marie-Célie Agnant
- Dancer or dance troupe of the year: Crazy Smooth
- Filmmaker/Director of the year: Henri Pardo
- Actor or Actress of the year (Film/TV): Anna Beaupré-Moulounda
- Comedian of the year (Theater): Lyndz Dantiste
- Stand-up comedian of the year: Mibenson Sylvain
- Visual arts artist of the year: Michaëlle Sergile
- People's Choice Award: Trait d'Olympe
— Gala Dynastie
— A. Bonaparte
