Following the 5 hour search for the roaming bear in Dorval and through the West Island last Sunday, it was finally found and securely removed from Dorval. Many news outlets and local residents were there to witness. But word of the bear's euthanization has left people feeling angry.
Social media blew up with Montrealers criticizing the way everything was handled. This has placed Pierre Dufour —Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs in hot water with a petition encouraging his resignation.
Dufour reasoned that the bear was too comfortable with humans and would likely be a repeat offender. However, many Montrealers have not seen it this way. The goal of the petition is to reach 5,000 signatures, and, at the time of this article's publication, there are already 4,838.
If you're interested in signing the petition, you can check out the following link.
https://www.change.org/p/françois-legault-premier-ministre-du-québec-démission-du-ministre-de-la-faune-et-forêt-pierre-dufour?utm_content=cl_sharecopy_29057748_fr-FR%3A4&recruiter=54401125&recruited_by_id=563f1b90-bc2d-0130-0a06-00221964dac8&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_term=share_petition&fbclid=IwAR1KwM7WiyNYYaXbW631TTTPj56VorhCm9IBApKQrV9PHQsuze_c8sxzbXs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.