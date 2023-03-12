Pro Musica’s Mélodînes series continues with pianist Felix Hong on Mar. 15

The second concert in Pro Musica’s Mélodînes series will feature emerging pianist Felix Hong, who will perform original works by Russian composers who lived at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries. The concert will be held in Salle Claude-Léveillée at Place des arts on Wednesday, Mar 15 at 12:10 pm.
Born in Taipei, Taiwan, Hong came to Canada in 2012 to pursue his studies in music at the Schulich School of McGill University, where he took piano for five years under Ilya Poletaev. He then pursued his Master's degree at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, UK, under the guidance of Professors Ronan O'Hora and Joan Havill.
Hong has won several honours, including first prize in the Canadian Music Competition in 2016, the Prix d'Europe in 2017. He was also named to the CBC's list of the 30 most promising classical musicians under 30.
Hong has performed at venues in the Montreal area, including Salle Claude-Champagne, with the Montreal Youth Symphony Orchestra, and as a soloist at Salle Bourgie and the historic Chapelle du Bon-Pasteur.
The program for the March 15 concert includes Nikolai Medtner’sForgotten Melodies, Op.39, IV Canzona Matinata, and Forgotten Songs, Op.39, V Sonata Tragica;Alexander Scriabin’sFive Preludes, op.16 Two poems, op.32; and Nikolai Kapustin’sPiano Sonata No.1 "Fantasy Sonata", op.39.
Salle Claude-Léveillé, Place des arts is located at 175 Saint-Catherine St W. For tickets and information visit https://promusica.qc.ca/billets/
