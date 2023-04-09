On April 11 the OCM presents Kaleidoscope, with Marc Djokic, Sharon Azrieli & Barbara Assiginaak

The Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM) will present an eclectic program at its next concert, Kaleidoscope, featuring Anishinaabe composer Barbara Assiginaak, Québec soprano Sharon Azrieli and OCM concertmaster Marc Djokic, conducted by Nurhan Arman and Adam Johnson.
The concert will take place on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Pierre‑Mercure Hall in the Pierre‑Péladeau Centre.
To mark the first anniversary of the passing of Artistic Director Boris Brott, the evening will include two important premieres: the world premiere of Gwekaanmat (Wind Changes Direction), a work for orchestra and pipigwan by Anishinaabe composer Barbara Assiginaak, who will also play the pipigwan, an Aboriginal woodwind flute, and the Québec premiere of the violin concerto All'ombre de' cipressi (Under the Shadow of the Cypresses) by Robert Rival, featuring OCM concertmaster Marc Djokic. The concert’s first half will be conducted by Nurhan Arman, Music Director of Sinfonia Toronto.
During the second half of the concert, to be conducted by Adam Johnson, soprano Sharon Azrieli will perform some popular songs by the celebrated Michel Legrand, including Moulins de mon cœur, Retour en java, Paris violon and many others.
Barbara Assiginaak, an Odawa First Nation composer, has had her works performed by some of the world’s leading orchestras. In 2018, the OCM premiered her multimedia orchestral work, Saia'tatokenhti: Saint Kateri, about the life of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, to audiences in Montréal and Kahnawake. In 2021, the OCM also performed her piece Zasakwaa (Heavy Frost).
Halifax-born violinist Marc Djokic is the winner of the 2017‑2018 Goyer Prize and a former Canada Council Instrument Bank recipient. He first studied violin with his father, violinist Philippe Djokic, one of Canada’s great soloists and a pupil of the master Ivan Galamian. He continued his studies under the tutelage of David Russell, Donald Weilerstein and Jaime Laredo. He has held the position of concertmaster with the OCM for close to five years.
A native of Montréal, soprano Sharon Azrieli has enjoyed international success at world-famous venues including Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera, the Opéra Bastille de Paris, and with leading organizations including the Canadian Opera Company, the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal and the New Israeli Opera, among others. In 2019, she received the National Order of Québec for her remarkable achievements as a performer. A devoted philanthropist, she is also President Emeritus of the OCM Board of Directors.
"On the first anniversary of Boris Brott’s passing, this concert will showcase all the elements that not only epitomize our lyric and eclectic season, but are also closely linked to our beloved late artistic director,” says Taras Kulish, Executive Director of the OCM. “Marc Djokic, Barbara Assiginaak and Sharon Azrieli all had strong musical and personal relationships with Boris, and this concert will be a wonderful reflection of this great man’s legacy.”
Salle Pierre Mercure in the Pierre Péladeau Centre is located at 300 de Maisonneuve Blvd. E. For tickets, visit https://en.orchestre.ca/kaleidoscope/
— Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM)
— AB
