Festival de la Voix celebrating its 10th season Apr. 1-28

From April 1-28, the Festival de la Voix celebrates 10 years of concerts and workshops with an entire month of music at various dates, times and venues in Dorval, Beaconsfield, Hudson, Pointe-Claire, Sainte-Geneviève, and Westmount.
Presented by Vox Aeterna, this unique annual festival promotes live music, Canadian composers and musicians, and professional and emerging artists in eight eclectic concerts and three workshops, as well as special presentations for elementary and high school students.
Festival de la Voix founder and artistic director Kerry-Anne Kutz invites people from all over the city to explore, enjoy and celebrate the beauty, versatility and power of music and the human voice. This 10th anniversary welcomes back some of the favourite performers from the past with most concerts in acoustically beautiful churches.
A singer/songwriter, recording artist and voice teacher, Kutz wanted to provide her students and the wider community with the opportunity to discover exceptional professional singers and instrumentalists of various genres in concert, as well as the chance to learn from these artists in workshops and masterclasses and she said she is honoured and overjoyed marking this important milestone.
“We have produced countless diverse concerts highlighting some of Quebec’s finest artists, as well as choirs from across the country, along with a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talents,” said Kutz. “The festival continues to grow year after year and I eagerly anticipate welcoming music lovers of all ages.”
On Saturday, Apr. 1, the month of music’s kicks off with a double concert featuring the all-women Blue Dawn Quartet performing a piece in Yiddish by Montreal composer/singer Rona Nadler, and the spiritual music of IMANI Gospel Singers led by Marcia Bailey.
On Sunday, Apr. 2, Quartom, one of Canada’s finest male quartets offers the sweeping program, From the Renaissance to Today.
On Thursday, Apr. 6, C'est si bon dedanserfeatures Radio Canada host Claude Saucier and an 18-piece big band playing melodies from the ‘40s and ‘50s in a great ballroom atmosphere
On Saturday, Apr. 15, acclaimed vocalist, actor, songwriter Ranee Lee celebrates her 80th birthday backed by her septet with a performance of Dark Divas highlighting the music of Josephine Baker, Dinah Washington, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughn and Pearl Bailey.
On Sunday, Apr. 16, Quebec singer/songwriter/pianist Daniel Lavoie is back onstage for the first time in six years in Tension Attention – 40 ans to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of his hailed album of the same name.
On Saturday, Apr. 22, this year’s Grand Concert showcases exceptional baroque soprano, Myriam Leblanc in a Vivaldi program with Ensemble Mirabilia, as well as the West Island choir Opus 16.
On Sunday, Apr. 23, Nikamu Mamuitun (Chansons rassembleuses) highlights the intercultural creativity of young First Nations and Québécois singer/songwriters’ original songs and stories in an upbeat, moving rock/pop show.
On Friday, Apr. 28, Les Fusiliers de Mont-Royal — musicians/reservists with the Canadian military — along with soprano Kerry-Anne Kutz perform a free concert for the whole family.
Festival de la Voix goes to school
The festival also offers school concerts, an invaluable way to encourage children to engage with live performance. The 438 Tactical Helicopter Squadron Band, professional musicians who are also reservists with the Canadian military, will play for music students from Beaconsfield High and John Rennie High Schools. MusiqueMosaïque has elementary and secondary school children participating in a cross-cultural concert including the Buffalo Hat Singers from Kahnawake, Middle Eastern musicians OktoEcho and Fatima Wilson Steelpan Drums, among others.
Festival workshops
High-calibre workshops on offer this year are:
Saturday, Apr. 1: Acting and Physicalizing Text with Centaur Theatre Artistic Director, Eda Holmes.
Saturday, Apr. 15: Understanding Chords with pianist, Chad Linsley.
Saturday, Apr. 22: The Artistry of Singing, a masterclass for solo singers from Montreal’s ‘First Lady of Jazz’, Ranee Lee.
- For festival dates and venues visit www.festivaldelavoix.com
- For artist bios with music excerpts visit https://festivaldelavoix.com/artists/
- For tickets visit https://festivaldelavoix.com/concerts-en/
- To purchase the festival Passport visit 2023 Concert Passport
— Festival de la Voix
— A. Bonaparte
