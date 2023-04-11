Craig Morrison plays the ‘Oldies But Goodies’ from the 1960s & ’70s Apr. 15

Oldies But Goodies was the title of a series of long-play record albums that began in 1959, with the idea to make available again favourite songs from earlier years. That is exactly what Craig Morrison’s 23rd annual Roots of Rock & Roll Concert, Oldies But Goodies from the 1960s & ’70s aims to do.
A cast of a dozen musicians and singers will present some great hits from the 1960s and the 1970s, a mythical time when the abbreviations were AM and FM and not www and USB. This usually sold-out concert takes place at the Oscar Peterson Concert Hall at Concordia University’s Loyola campus in NDG on Saturday, April 15.
A popular aspect of these concerts is Craig Morrison’s introductions to the songs, putting them into context. Each year, the concert features a different theme, chosen to offer audiences what Morrison calls ‘educational fun.’ “Nostalgia, yes, but I also share an overview of a particular phase of the development of music, with a mix of hits and historically important lesser-known songs,” said Morrison.
On the big screen behind the band, each song is illustrated with a photo showing who performed and/or wrote it along with its title and date. At Concordia, Dr. Morrison, now retired, taught courses on the Beatles, Soul Music, Rock & Roll and its Roots, Psychedelic Music, British Popular Music, and a Musical History Tour. He continues to lecture at local libraries and teach at the Cummings Centre and other institutions. The audience will hear songs from solo vocalists, harmony singing duos and groups, British invasion hitmakers, singer-songwriters, and various kinds of rock bands. Well-known artists include Bobby Darin, Elton John, the Beatles, Billy Joel, Simon and Garfunkel, the Beach Boys, the Byrds, the Monkees, Fleetwood Mac, and brothers Doobie, Allman, and Everly.
“I missed the sixties and seventies, the radio, the repertoire, and my pre-internet brain,” he said, adding, “Creating and producing these concerts is a labour of love and a family reunion of musicians and friends.”
Craig Morrison’s 23rd annual Roots of Rock & Roll Concert Oldies But Goodies from the 1960s & ’70s takes place Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 pm at Oscar Peterson Concert Hall, Concordia University, Loyola campus in NDG, 7141 Sherbrooke St. West.
Tickets, contact Michael Cooper at momentzrock@gmail.com, 514-934-0410. The concert is typically sold out so it is strongly recommended to purchase tickets in advance.
— 7 Nights Music
— AB
