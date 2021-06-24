On Wednesday night, a 46-year-old man’s car caught on fire in the west end of Lachine borough. He is now in the hospital recovering. Montreal police state that the man had a wrist injury and was conscious.
A witness called 911 at 2:30 am last night after seeing a driver had lost control of his vehicle on Saint-Joseph Boulevard near Victoria Street.
Montreal police (SPVM) confirm that the man’s car hit a pole and caught fire soon after. The fire department was also called in to help put out the flames.
Police say there is an ongoing investigation in order to see if drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.
