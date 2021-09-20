Five pedestrians injured outside Montreal polling station

Montreal police have reported that a driver lost control of her vehicle and hit five people in a parking lot outside a polling station in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. The collision took place at the Sunshine Academy on Sunshine St. Monday afternoon.
According to police, the injuries sustained were minor. The nature of the collision was also seen as accidental.
