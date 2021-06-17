On Thursday a 15-year-old girl was struck by a car in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. The girl is now in hospital in critical condition.
According to Montreal police, the accident occurred at the corner of Lalande Blvd. and Saraguay St. in Pierrefonds. It happened around 8:30 am.
Witnesses told police that the car was going west on Lalande Blvd. before the driver lost control of the vehicle. The 59-year-old behind the wheel struck a hydro pole and then the 15-year-old girl. The driver also collided with an oncoming car driven by a 66-year-old woman.
The driver who hit the girl had some minor injuries and was treated for shock. But the woman in the oncoming car was not hurt.
