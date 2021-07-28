Montrealers march for peace following gun violence in Little Burgundy

Last Tuesday night, Montrealers participated in a peaceful march in Little Burgundy to urge an end to gun violence in the Sud-Ouest borough.
Michael Farkas of Prévention Sud-Ouest was involved in organizing the march. There is a concern of a rise of gang presence in the Sud-Ouest community, and one of the goals of the march was to bring people together.
The march was sparked after two recent shootings. One happened last Sunday, and involved a 22-year-old woman being the victim of gunfire as she sat in her car. The other incident was on July 3, when the body of Suman Mohammed Sayum was found in a car in the parking lot of an apartment building near Canning and Workman Streets.
Following the recent gun violence in Little Burgundy, Montreal police have increased its presence in the area.
"We can't bring peace alone. We need citizens to work with the police force to make sure our investigations progress," said Jean-Marc Schanzenbach, police chief of Station 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.