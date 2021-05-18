Warm summer-like week ahead for Montreal

A weak cold front moved across southern Quebec overnight, with just a few isolated showers. Cloudy skies will clear quickly this morning and we can expect another sunny, warm afternoon. High temperatures have been in the mid to upper 20s across southern Quebec, and that trend is expected to persist. Highs will be close to 26C (79F) Tuesday, and up to 30C (86F) both Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will be very mild, between 13C and 17C (55-63F)
The airmass will become a little more humid as we head into Friday and the weekend, with slightly cooler temperatures, along with an increasing risk of showers and thunderstorms. We really need some rainfall as the forests are drying out, and the risk of fire is very high currently in southwestern Quebec. Trudeau Airport has received only 5.2mm of rain to date in May. Even less has fallen in other parts of southern Quebec. This is well below the long-term May average of 81.2mm for Montreal. However, as we witnessed in April, it only takes a day or two to catch up, so let's hope some of those showers develop.
WESTERN SNOWSTORM
While Montreal enjoys our first hot weather of 2021, parts of northern Manitoba including Churchill are under winter storm warnings. Deep low pressure will bring a spring snowstorm to the northern Prairies. Between 30 and 40cm of snow is forecast over the next 36 hours along with winds of 40 to 70km/h and temperatures well-below freezing. At the same time, Winnipeg, in the southern portion of the province is forecasting a high of 30C (86F) today. Just another spring day in Canada!
