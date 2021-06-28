Hottest Canadian temperature record established during BC heatwave

Historic western heatwave established hundreds of new temperature records
Records are meant to be broken, and this one stood for 84 years. Established during the dust bowl and dirty thirties, the hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada was 45C (113F), set on July 5, 1937 in Yellow Grass and Midale, Saskatchewan. That was until yesterday.
A hot dome of high pressure has rewritten the record books across western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Hundreds of new daily, monthly and all-time temperature records have been established, including the benchmark temperature for Canadian heat. On Sunday afternoon, June 27, 2021, Lytton, on the Frasier River in southern interior British Columbia, reached 46.6C (115.9F) smashing the old record. It may get even hotter this week, with a high of 47C forecast both Monday and Tuesday.
Just as a comparison, you know how hot the weather has been in Montreal over the last 24 hours, and that was with a high of 32.5C (90.5F).
The unprecedented heat has put an incredible strain on the electric grid across the region as well as making it extremely dangerous for residents, animals and those who must work outdoors. The fire risk is also elevated across the region as the forests remain tinder dry. The heatwave is forecast to last all week, spreading east into Alberta and Saskatchewan. Even Edmonton is forecasting high temperatures close to 40C. No relief is expected before next weekend at the earliest.
