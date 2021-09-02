Historic flooding sweeps northeast US

After devastating the Louisiana Gulf Coast, the remains of hurricane Ida swept across the northeastern United States on Wednesday, with historic flash flooding and tornadoes. The severe weather was responsible for at least 9 deaths in the metropolitan New York region and neighbouring New Jersey. The water came fast and furious, with 125 to 225mm (5-9 inches) of rain falling in just a few hours. A new record of 75mm of rain in just one hour was set at Central Park.
The record setting tropical downpour quickly flooded homes and neighbourhoods, with many rivers rapidly rising above flood stage. Highways were flooded and the New York City subway came to a halt in partially submerged tunnels trapping commuters. First responders were forced to make numerous rescues. A state of emergency has been declared in both New York and New Jersey. The New York City transit system remains inoperable Thursday.
Earlier in the day powerful thunderstorms produced large tornadoes over portions of Maryland and southern New Jersey. Numerous communities were impacted, with several homes destroyed. The death toll from Ida stands at 17.
What is left of Ida is located near Cape Cod early Thursday morning, moving northeast towards Nova Scotia. Rainfall warnings are in effect for portions of Atlantic Canada, with 40 to 60mm forecast today, along with embedded thunderstorms and gusty winds. Rainfall warnings are also in effect for the Gaspe, Lower North Shore and the west coast of Newfoundland where 50 to 85mm are possible through Friday.
