Heat warning posted for southern Quebec and eastern Ontario

Heat Warning in posted for metro Montreal
A warm front is lifting north of the St. Lawrence Valley early Monday morning, accompanied by scattered showers and a rumble or two of thunder. Once the front clears the region, a very steamy, tropical airmass will invade southern Quebec, and be with us through Friday.
For that reason, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for a large portion of southern Quebec and eastern Ontario. Hazy, hot and even smoky conditions are possible, along with an afternoon risk of showers or thunderstorms. High temperatures will rise into the low 30s, with humidex values approaching 40C. Overnight lows will be near 21C (70F). A cold front will produce strong thunderstorms on Friday, with cooler, less humid air moving in by next weekend.
Until then exercise caution during the daytime hours especially. The risk is greatest for the very young and old, those with chronic illnesses and anyone working outdoors. Drink plenty of water and seek out air conditioned spots during the hot afternoons if at all possible. Never leave pets or anybody unattended in a vehicle for any period of time in these extreme temperatures.
Heat warnings are posted when the combination of elevated temperatures and humidity push humidex values over 40C (104F). Temperatures this high can pose an elevated risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Stay cool!
