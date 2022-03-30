A freezing rain warning has been issued for most of southern Quebec for the overnight period into early Thursday morning. Expect some spotty freezing rain, with locally up to 5mm of ice accretion possible. Strong low pressure will move across the Great Lakes lifting a warm front into the St. Lawrence Valley this evening.
After a sunny and slightly warmer day Wednesday, clouds will rapidly increase this evening. Precipitation should begin in Montreal overnight, with a brief period of snow before a messy mix of freezing rain and eventually rain. Amounts will be light, as the front should move quickly to the northeast. Accumulations of 2-5mm of snow and ice are likely in metro Montreal before the changeover to plain rain. Surfaces will be icy in spots through the morning commute, but I am not anticipating any major impacts.
Winds will be gusty at times on Thursday, from the southeast and eventually the southwest up to 40km/h. The weather will turn very mild, with high temperatures between 10C (50F) and 13C (55F) for most regions. A cold front will arrive in the afternoon with scattered showers and even a rumble or two of thunder. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler behind the front, dropping to 4C by evening and remaining steady on Friday.
