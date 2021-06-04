Brace yourself for a Montreal heat wave

Environment Canada has sent out a weather alert for residents of Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, and Châteauguay. It is a warning that it might feel as though it is 40 degrees outside from Sunday to Tuesday.
It will also be humid at night, according to Environment Canada. The lowest that temperatures will go is the 20 degree range.
During the heat wave, Environment Canada has advised Montrealers to take certain precautions. Some of them include never leaving a child or baby alone in a vehicle, wearing light clothing, drinking lots of water, and staying away from alcohol.
