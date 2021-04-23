In February 2020, a Montreal parent named Angie Schizas received devastating news that no mother ever wants to hear. Initially, her son Brandon was having some trouble going to the bathroom. Schizas thought it was nothing major and that a quick visit to the hospital would do the trick. After all, she had Hirsch Bronx disease when she was a young kid. Maybe, Brandon was experiencing similar issues? But that’s when an uncomfortable truth stepped into the picture.
“At first, we drove to the hospital thinking Brandon would be fine. But then, unexpectedly, our doctor gave him an ultrasound,” Angie said. “We didn’t know what was going on. After the doctor started to ask us weird questions. It made me worry. Something was wrong. Eventually, the results came in and we found out Brandon had a tumor. Our world turned upside down.”
What came to pass within a month made it hard to juggle both Brandon’s cancer and the pandemic’s effect. Currently, he is in remission. However, even though there are no real guarantees in the future, Angie and her husband are staying positive. They’ve launched a non-profit called Brandon’s Buddies that has a direct focus on giving back to the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Its Facebook group has grown to about 200 members and it is full of optimism. What began as an outlet for Schizas to express herself turned into an inspiring movement for others.
“Truly, what we wanted to do was give back. The nurses and doctors and other staff at the hospital that took care of us really became a part of our family,” Angie said. “We knew all their names and they knew us too. We can’t thank them enough for the care they gave to Brandon.”
Schizas’s non-profit is designed to shine a light on the realities children like her’s face. It is unfortunate that a lot of kids have to fight for their lives even before they learn how to walk. Through donations and other initiatives, Schizas and her wonderful support system are trying to give sick children a voice. Genuinely, they also want to make sure the pediatric oncology department at the Montreal Children’s has enough resources to do its job. One event Schizas is organizing with Brandon’s Buddies is this Mother’s Day.
“We are in the finalizing stages of a giveaway and would like to attract more people to our Facebook page,” Angie said. “Teaming up with Catherine Ledoux Photography, La Jolie Robe, MFleur Mtl, and a local make-up artist named Anna Pigafetta, we plan to spoil a mother with a photoshoot. Mothers go through a lot for their kids, and it’s important for me to do something nice like that for them. We hope it will be received well and that people will gravitate towards us.”
You can follow Brandon’s Buddies on Facebook and ask for more information about the upcoming Mother’s Day event and other plans by sending a private message or writing a post. Dealing with cancer is not a walk in the park. Having to be in and out of the hospital can’t be ideal for any parent. But it is a reality. It could be a neighbor or someone you know.So, let’s open our hearts to all the mothers and fathers dealing with the toughest of circumstances.
*If you are a non-profit organization with a strong message and a great mission, please do not hesitate to email ian@thesuburban.com. I look forward to being in touch. *
