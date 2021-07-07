According to Urgences-santé, there was an increase in drownings and near drownings in Montreal and Laval in June. There have been five times as many 9-1-1 calls in regards to drownings and near drownings this past June as compared to June 2020.
Urgences-santé is asking Montreal and Laval residents to stay alert when they are close to the water. Wearing a life jacket when swimming in a body of water is a must. It is also recommended to learn CPR. Performing CPR can reduce the chances of a drowning victim having cardiac arrest by 10% for every minute they do not receive treatment from medical professionals.
To eliminate risk of drowning even further, Urgences-santé recommends assigning a dedicated watcher when swimming in the water.
From June 1 to June 30 of this year, Urgences-santé responded to 20 cases of drowning and near drowning incidents. In June 2020, there were only 4 cases. And in June 2019, there were 12 cases.
