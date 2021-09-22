D'Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum has issued calls in recent days for measures to be taken in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Birnbaum wrote that the pandemic, "has been particularly challenging and painful for the residents, staff and families of the Maimonides Geriatric Centre.
"It was hard hit in the first wave and was one of the first vaccination sites in Canada after the second," he wrote. "A vigilant and dedicated committee of family advocates has now wisely called on CAQ Health Minister Christian Dubé to promptly initiate delivery of a third dose to this vulnerable population. The scientific expertise says it’s the right thing to do. I echo their call."
Birnbaum also told The Suburban that has office has been working on the issue of "vaccination proofs being given to women only under their maiden names, which do not correspond to the names on their passports.
"While vaccination passports are issued in the maiden names of married women, many have passports issued in their married name," he pointed out. "The discrepancy could well result in travellers being prevented from crossing borders."
The MNA pointed out that this issue is of concern for snowbirds in his riding, which includes Côte St. Luc and Hampstead.
"The CAQ has refused to issue vaccination passports that would match international passports. Women’s maiden names only appear on Quebec medicare (RAMQ) cards, thus adding to the confusion. The CAQ is maintaining that travellers have all three documents — passport, vaccination passport and RAMQ card at the ready. This is as ineffective as it is irresponsible. First, border agents might not recognize nor are they so obligated, the RAMQ card; second, the use of two documents with potentially different names simply invites suspicion of fraud.
"It is time for a workable and clear solution. Many Quebecers are waiting."
Are you not able to see that this shot does not work...shame on you for endangering peoples lives with an experimental gene therapy that does not work.
