Series of guided tours of Montreal parks begins August 5

Héritage Montréal’s series of original guided tours of Montreal parks and their surroundings will run this year from August 5 to October 1. In the company of volunteer guides, the ArchitecTours uncover the impact of the introduction of parks on a neighbourhood, its architecture and its development or how, on the other hand, existing neighbourhoods influenced the design of these green spaces.
Parks first emerged in Montreal as a response to the city’s extensive industrialization at the end of the 19th century. Unlike the places and public squares that had been part of the urban fabric since the 18th century, parks and playgrounds were active places, designed to be used by the residents of the surrounding neighbourhoods.
Tour No. 1 — August 19 and September 16
Jeanne-Mance Park and its surroundings
Located between the mountain and the densely populated neighbourhoods of the Plateau, Jeanne-Mance Park connects nature and urbanity. Much prized as a place to gather, as a place for sports and leisure, come discover this park, its facilities and the areas around it.
Tour No. 2 — August 6, 12, September 3 and October 1
Morgan Park and its neighbourhood
Starting at Morgan Blvd., discover how the City Beautiful movement influenced the development of Maisonneuve at the beginning of the 20th century with its emphasis on wide boulevards, parks and public buildings.
Tour No. 3 — August 13, 27, September 2, 23
Outremont and its parks
Outremont is renowned for its many parks. They are the result of urban design planning focussed on the presence of green spaces in harmony with the built environment. This tour invites you to discover how this landscape heritage is woven into the urban fabric of the neighbourhood.
Tour No. 4 — August 20, September 10, 24
Beaudet Park and Vieux Daint-Laurent
Starting at Beaudet Park, explore the heart of the original village of Saint-Laurent and its green spaces, which, today, co-exist with institutions, residential areas and the industrial sector.
Tour No. 5 — August 26, September 9, 17, 30
Jarry Park and its neighbourhood
At the junction of two neighbourhoods, this large municipal park has evolved to meet citizens’ needs and provides a variety of sports facilities. Discover how successive changes have shaped this green space and its surroundings.
Héritage Montréal
— A. Bonaparte
