Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort reopens hotel and select restaurants to guests under the age of 18

Beginning May 1, Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort will once again allow minors under the age of 18 on property. While minors were allowed on property prior to 2020, restrictions due to COVID-19 did not permit minors following the pandemic closure. Now, guests of all ages are invited to enjoy the hotel, pool area, Native Harvest Buffet, and Cedars Coffee!
CEO/General Manager of AMCR, Scott Freeman, notes, “We are so excited to open our doors to guests of all ages. This is a great chance for families to expand their north country staycation options to include Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort!”
Minors will be able to dine at select restaurants, stay in the hotel, and enjoy the pool area. At Native Harvest Buffet, children can dine at special rates: $7 for Brunch and lunch, $12.95 for dinner, and children five and under are free! As a reminder, minors are not permitted outside of the hotel area after 9 p.m. and must be accompanied by an adult (minimum 21 years of age) at all times while on property.
This announcement presents the opportunity for families to enjoy a visit to Akwesasne together.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort (AMCR) is owned by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe of Akwesasne, NY. The property includes 130,000 square feet of gaming, 150 room hotel, with 1,150 of the newest slot and video poker titles, table games, bingo, and sports book.
— Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort
— AB
