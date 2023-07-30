Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Yasmine Saker’s ‘A Rainbow of Lies’

Do you know why I’ve been teaching for 37 years? It’s simply because… I LOVE MY STUDENTS! Each year I teach three different creative writing courses in the Centre for Continuing Education at Concordia University. Depending on the semester’s schedule, I usually teach: Fall – Writing for Children, Winter – Creative Non-Fiction, Spring – Writing Your Memoir.
Sometimes, I get the greatest gift to teach the above three courses to the same returning students. When this happens, I call these students my Trifecta Students!
Yasmine Saker is a Trifecta Student. She has taken all three of the courses I teach at the CCE at Concordia University. Yasmine is a wonderful, creative writer with a unique and beautiful perspective. I love the way she expresses herself. She has been published many times. However, this piece is quite special.
Yasmine read this piece to our class. After hearing it, I asked if I could publish it. I just had to share it. Please enjoy Yasmine Saker’s piece. I’m certain you will relate to it in some way.
A Rainbow of Lies
- By Yasmine Saker
It all starts in early childhood; the first time we realize our parents aren’t mind readers. So, we lie.
It’s all pure at first. Or that’s what we’d like to tell ourselves.
We lie about eating the huge chunk of chocolate, even when the evidence is smeared across our grinning faces. We lie about cutting our own bangs, while the little hairs all over the bathroom floor beg to differ. We lie about having washed our hands and brushed our teeth, only to fail the universal mothers’ test of “let me smell!”
Then we grow up a little, and the innocence seeps out a little more. We start lying about being sick, so we get to miss school. Sometimes, we go so far as to stick our foreheads against the heater to support our claims. We lie about report cards not being sent out, just to buy a day or two before we’re inevitably grounded due to our grades. We lie about finishing our entire lunch at school, only for our moms to find a rotten pita wrap buried deep in our backpacks.
And then, we’re teenagers, and what do we not lie about? We lie about why we missed our curfew, who was at the party and who dropped us off at home. We lie about the dent in our father’s car, and the smell of cigarette smoke in the bathroom. We lie about the first time we tried alcohol, the first time we kissed, and the first time we got our hearts broken.
And then we’re adults and lying is what we do best. “White lies” we call them, as if the color even matters.
We lie about the cost of that handbag, the number of drinks we had, and how late we got home the previous night, all to save ourselves from an argument with our spouses. We lie to our bosses and colleagues about being stuck in traffic or not feeling well when we’re late to work. We lie to our kids about the playground being closed, and the ice cream truck having a flat tire. We even lie to them about their noses growing longer if they lie!
We lie by embellishing our resumes to get that dream job. We lie when leaving out the flirty interactions with the cute colleague from our dinner conversations. We sometimes lie by mistake, and others on purpose. We exaggerate, we pretend, we falsify, we misinterpret, we misrepresent, we omit, we sugar coat. We lie the entire rainbow away.
But worst of all, are the lies we tell ourselves. We don’t just lie about going to the gym on Monday or drinking only once a week for the new year. We lie about being able to change those we love, and who once loved us back. We stay in relationships long after we know it’s time to let go. We tell ourselves we’re not enough or too much. We lie about our self-worth and potential. We pretend we’re happy. We say we’re fine when we’re clearly not. We swallow our tears and our pride. We choose the comfort of the lie over the vulnerability of the truth. We lie, until the white turns black, and the black taints our hearts.
You see, we’ve had a lifetime of practice, and it all starts with that mischievous smile the second we first realized our parents aren’t mind readers.
— @yasminesakerwrites
Thank you, my incredibly creative student, Yasmine Saker for your wonderful writing.
I adored being your teacher, and that’s NO LIE!
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
