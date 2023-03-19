Centaur Theatre presents English-language premiere of King Dave Mar. 28-Apr. 16

From March 28 to April 16 the Centaur Theatre will present the English-language premiere of the Théâtre Duceppe production of King Dave, written by actor and playwright Alexandre Goyette, directed by Christian Fortin and starring bilingual artist Patrick Emmanuel Abellard.
Originally staged in French at Théâtre Duceppe to sold out houses, King Dave recounts the story of Dave, a young, Haitian man in Montreal North who finds himself at odds with who he is at his core — battling between his private-school-educated self and a hard exterior. Confronting themes of male clichés, gun violence and revenge head-on, this emotionally charged, 90-minute work is riddled with intensity, yet balanced with underlying humour. Audiences are in for an emotional journey as they are confronted with Dave’s inevitable downfall.
Patrick Emmanuel Abellard is a bilingual artist who graduated from Dawson College professional theater program in 2015. Some of his stage credits include Manuel de la vie sauvage (Théâtre Duceppe), King Dave (Quebec tour and Théâtre Duceppe), Paradise Lost (Centaur Theatre), Choir Boy (Centaur Theatre), Héritage (Théâtre Duceppe), Urban Tales (Centaur Theatre).
On television he played lead and recurring characters in Chouchou, Avant le crash, Plan B III, Toute la vie III, Faits Divers II, District 31, Unité 9 (Radio-Canada), Bellevue, The Detectives (CBC). Abellard made his film debut in Denys Arcand’s La chute de l’empire américain in 2018 and Tales from the hood 3 in 2020.
For tickets and information visit https://centaurtheatre.com/box-office/tickets/ or call 514-288-3161.
— Centaur Theatre
— A. Bonaparte
