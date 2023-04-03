Books and Reviews: Canada Reads recap

Just like that, another year of Canada Reads is in the books. This year we had five intensely moving and thought provoking books, all of which were worthy of taking home the title of champion. Sadly, only one title can win and that meant that the panelists had to bring in their polished debating skills.
Like many years, readers were shocked by the unpredictable order of events. For example, many fans of the show felt strongly that Greenwood by Michael Christie would take home the win, however it ended up being the second book eliminated in the competition. Ultimately the final two came down to Ducks by Kate Beaton, championed by Mattea Roach and Station Eleven by Emily St.John Mandel, championed by Michael Greyeyes. It was clear from the beginning that Roach is a skilled and experienced debater, expertly defending the graphic memoir. They were always prepared to respond to questions and criticisms without hesitation in such an articulate manner. Michael Greyeyes speaks so eloquently that you can’t help but be hypnotized when he’s speaking about not just the book he’s championing, but also literature in general.
It was four days of fantastic and respectful debates. This year’s competition reminded me over and over how lucky we are to have this competition in Canada. I highly recommend all five of these books, but only one can win and this year’s winner is the graphic memoir Ducks by Kate Beaton. Ducks is published by Montreal publisher Drawn & Quarterly.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
