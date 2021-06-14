In a Twitter post this morning, Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbaut announced that the border of Quebec and Ontario will be reopening this week. The decision was made as both provinces saw their Covid-19 situations improve.
Back in April, the borders were closed after the Quebec and Ontario governments agreed to stop interprovincial travel. It was set in place to limit the spread of Covid-19 variants. There were even police check points to further enforce the measure.
Additionally, the 14 day quarantine for Quebecers coming in from Ontario will be lifted. Ontarians will also be able to eat at Quebec-based restaurants, according to regional health rules. But masks and social distancing should still be respected.
The border of Quebec and Ontario will be open on June 16.
