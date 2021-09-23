The Quebec National Assembly unanimously passed Bill 105, enabling police to impose fines up of up to $12,000 for anti-COVID vaccination activists who protest within 50 metres of such sites as hospitals, schools, daycare centres and vaccine sites.
Fines of $1,000 to $6,000 can be imposed in relation to the proximity of the protest. Fines of $2,000 to $12,000 could be imposed if the protesters act in an intimidating or threatening way to members of the public accessing the sites to obtain services.
The bill is intended to be a temporary measure intended to keep demonstrators at least 50 metres from hospitals and clinics, having to be renewed after 30 days.
What a dangerous precedence. The government overtly stifling free speech. The photo used here seems to be a straw man to garner the readers' support. Many, including medical professionals, are not necessarily "anti-vaxx" rather "anti-passport" and "anti-lockdown". Regardless, even if you don't agree with the protesters' message, imagine if the same tactics were used to silence your future discontent at one of QC's many backward or discriminatory policies. "Nothing is so permanent as a temporary government program." -Milton Friedman
