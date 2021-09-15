The Quebec vaccine passport grace period has ended. Residents in the province will now have to present a proof of vaccination in non-essential places such as bars and restaurants.
Quebec residents aged thirteen and over are now required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to have access to restaurants, gyms, and festivals. The Quebec government believes that a vaccine passport is the best way to avoid lockdowns and limit hospitalizations related to COVID-19.
The vaccine passport has been in effect since September 1, but the Quebec government granted a 15-day grace period before fines could be imposed to violators.
In order to prove vaccination status, Quebec residents will need to present a QR code either in a paper format, PDF format, on a mobile device, or from the VaxiCode app that is available for smartphones.
People who are 16 or older will also need to present a photo ID along with their proof of vaccination. For those 75 and older, non-photo ID is accepted.
