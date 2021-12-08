Rental tribunal rejects $19,200 claim against CSL landlord

Tribunal administratif du logement administrator Ross Robins dismissed a $19,200 claim against a landlord by a plaintiff who had departed a CSL residence because of violent actions by her co-tenant.
According to the court document, the co-tenant is an American citizen and came to Quebec to live with another individual, a Montrealer, and her children. They chose to live in a cottage in Côte St. Luc owned by the landlord.
"They both signed the contract of lease that called for a term of 10 months that began on Sept. 1, 2018 and was meant to end on June 30, 2019," says the court document. "The co-tenants agreed to pay rent in the amount of $2,400 per month. The lease made no mention of solidarity. By Sept. 13, 2018, the rent for 10 months in the amount of $24,000 had been paid by [the plaintiff] alone."
The plaintiff "claims that the landlord's representative asked that the rent for 10 months totalling $24,000 be paid in full when the lease was signed. According to [the plaintiff], she alone paid the said quantum in full."
The judgment adds that shortly after the two began to live together, the plaintiff "realized that she had made une erreur sentimentale. She told the tribunal that [the co-tenant] drank to excess and was violent. [The plaintiff] felt unsafe and on December 19, 2018, she left the dwelling for good. She says that before she left, she advised the landlord’s representative of her dilemma. The representative appears to have been sympathetic, but [the plaintiff] adduced no probative evidence to the effect that the landlord had relieved her of her contractual obligations. As it happened, [the co-tenant] continued to occupy the dwelling until the lease expired on June 30, 2019."
The judgment said the plaintiff "believes that her contractual liability ended when her partner’s violent conduct compelled her to quit the dwelling. However, she failed to comply with the procedural and evidentiary requirements of article 1974.1 of the Civil Code of Quebec."
The judge said the plaintiff "failed to send a [needed] notice and attestation. She explained that she was a newcomer to Quebec and unfamiliar with its laws. However, she admitted that she had not seen fit to obtain legal advice before she quit the dwelling."
The plaintiff also "assailed the landlord’s representative for having insisted that the sum of $24,000 be paid in advance. She maintains that his insistence upon the said payment was unlawful pursuant to article 1904 C.c.Q. and asks that the landlord be condemned to reimburse the sum of $19,200."
The judge found that "the evidence does not support the allegation that the landlord’s representative insisted upon a prior payment that exceeded the first month’s rent. [The plaintiff] admitted that she and [the co-tenant] were enamoured of the dwelling. She also admitted that their financial circumstances were far from ideal. [The plaintiff] was not a Canadian citizen and had no work permit. Moreover, [the co-tenant] was not gainfully employed.
"Nevertheless, [the plaintiff] told the representative that she had come into an inheritance and was able to pay the rent in full. The representative denied having insisted upon a lump sum payment of the rent in toto. He said that [the plaintiff] feared that another potential tenant with a more stable financial situation would be more attractive to the landlord. Hence, her offer to pay the full quantum of rent in advance."
The judge added that "given that the co-tenant occupied the dwelling for the entire term of the lease, the landlord was entitled to the $24,000 that she had received from [the plaintiff]."
The judgment points out that at a subsequent hearing, [the plaintiff] "suggested that even if the landlord was entitled to the rent, her liability was limited to 50 percent and that a reimbursement was still in order. She argued that the landlord had failed to stipulate that both tenants would be solidarily liable for the obligations that flowed from the lease."
The judge wrote that he "respectfully disagrees. Not surprisingly, the landlord never sued either tenant for arrears of rent. Consequently, the question of solidarity is moot. What is more, the tribunal heard no probative evidence to the effect that the landlord failed to deliver the dwelling in good condition and/or failed to provide the peaceable enjoyment of same over the entire term of the lease. Consequently, she cannot be compelled to reimburse the rent, whether in whole or in part."
The claim from the plaintiff was dismissed.
